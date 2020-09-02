Stocks

Kuvera.in partners with Vested Fin

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 02, 2020

Kuvera.in, an online investment platform, has partnered with Vested Finance, an online platform that enables investors in India to access the US stock market. With the commission-free access, investors can benefit from geographical diversification and safeguard portfolios from a single currency risk. Gaurav Rastogi, CEO, Kuvera.in, said, “International markets offer lots of benefits. A 10-20 per cent allocation to them makes your portfolio more resilient to domestic wobbles.”

Firms in the US account for 66 per cent of MSCI global, he said.

