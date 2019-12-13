Larsen & Toubro Infotech shares gain on multi-year pact with Swedish-based Hoist Finance

Larsen & Toubro Infotech shares rose 1 per cent in early trading session on the bourses today after the company informed the NSE taht it has won has won a multi-year engagement with Swedish financial services company, Hoist Finance AB to manage its IT Operations.

On the NSE, Larsen & Toubro Infotech was up by Rs 15.25 or 1% to Rs 1,646 today.

The release stated that Hoist Finance is headquartered in Sweden, with presence in 11 European countries, and is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm exchange.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech will leverage its capability and operate to transform approach to enhance stability, security and efficiency of Hoist Finance's IT environment.