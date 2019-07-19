Stocks

Larsen & Toubro Infotech slumps on Q1 profit drop

Reuters Bengaluru | Updated on July 19, 2019 Published on July 19, 2019

The shares of information technology firm Larsen & Toubro Infotech were trading down 5 per cent at ₹1,495, lowest since December 2018.

The June-quarter consolidated net profit after tax was down 6 per cent sequentially at ₹356 crore ($51.73 million) and 1.5 per cent lower on year, the company said on Thursday.

The revenue from banking, financial services & insurance - its biggest division - grew 0.7 per cent sequentially.

Up to last close, stock had fallen 9 per cent this year, while peer Mphasis was down 8.3 per cent.

Published on July 19, 2019
stocks and shares
Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
ACC rises after strong quarter; cement stocks buoyant