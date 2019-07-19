Larsen & Toubro Infotech slumps on Q1 profit drop

The shares of information technology firm Larsen & Toubro Infotech were trading down 5 per cent at ₹1,495, lowest since December 2018.

The June-quarter consolidated net profit after tax was down 6 per cent sequentially at ₹356 crore ($51.73 million) and 1.5 per cent lower on year, the company said on Thursday.

The revenue from banking, financial services & insurance - its biggest division - grew 0.7 per cent sequentially.

Up to last close, stock had fallen 9 per cent this year, while peer Mphasis was down 8.3 per cent.