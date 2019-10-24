Larsen & Toubro shares rise over 2 per cent

Larsen & Toubro shares on Thursday gained over 2 per cent after the company posted over 13 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax for the quarter ended September.

Shares of the company gained 2.44 per cent to Rs 1,466 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the scrip rose 2.45 per cent to Rs 1,467.

The company on Wednesday posted over 13 per cent rise in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 2,527.26 crore for the quarter ended September 30.

It had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,230.49 crore in the year-ago period, Larsen & Toubro said in a filing to the BSE.

“The overall PAT at Rs 2,527 crore, including the PAT from discontinued operations for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, grew by 13.3 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous (financial year),” the company said in a statement.

The consolidated total income during the July-September quarter increased to Rs 35,924.89 crore, over Rs 31,086.59 crore in the year-ago period.