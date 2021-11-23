LatentView Analytics makes a blockbuster debut, lists at 169% premium

LatentView Analytics made a stellar debut on the bourses on Tuesday, listing at 169 per cent premium over the issue price of ₹197.00.

The stock listed at ₹530 on the BSE, up ₹333.00 or 169.04 per cent over the issue price.

On the NSE, it listed at ₹512.20, up ₹315.20 or 160.00 per cent over the issue price.

The Chennai-based LatentView Analytics, which created history by becoming the highest subscribed IPO in terms of number of times, had fixed the price at ₹197.

Latent View Analytics IPO was subscribed 326.49 times, with all category of investors pouring in money.

The ₹600-crore initial public offering of LatentView saw retail category portion getting bids for 119.44 times. Quota for qualified institutional buyer (QIB) category received bids for 145.5 times and the non-institutional category was subscribed 850.66 times. Even the employees portion saw a robust response as the quota was subscribed 3.87 times.

The public issue consisted of a fresh issue of equity shares up to ₹474 crore and an OFS of ₹126 crore by existing shareholders and promoters.

Anchor investors

LatentView Analytics had ₹267.01 crore from 34 anchor investors including Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Axis MF, ICICI Prudential, Kotak MF, Nippon Life, Mirae Asset and SBI Life Insurance.