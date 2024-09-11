Latteys Industries Limited announced it has received a work order worth approximately ₹3 crore plus GST from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to supply solar submersible pumps to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) under the Kusum Yojana scheme. The order is to be executed within three months from the letter of award
The shares of Latteys Industries Limited were trading at ₹20.75, up by ₹0.32 or 1.57 per cent, on the NSE at 2.55 pm.
The Ahmedabad-based company will supply the solar pumps through its OEM partners. This development aligns with the government’s push for solar energy adoption in the agricultural sector.
Latteys Industries confirmed that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and that no promoter or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the order.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.