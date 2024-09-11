Latteys Industries Limited announced it has received a work order worth approximately ₹3 crore plus GST from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to supply solar submersible pumps to the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) under the Kusum Yojana scheme. The order is to be executed within three months from the letter of award

The shares of Latteys Industries Limited were trading at ₹20.75, up by ₹0.32 or 1.57 per cent, on the NSE at 2.55 pm.

The Ahmedabad-based company will supply the solar pumps through its OEM partners. This development aligns with the government’s push for solar energy adoption in the agricultural sector.

Latteys Industries confirmed that the contract does not involve any related party transactions and that no promoter or group companies have any interest in the entity awarding the order.