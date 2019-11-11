Stocks

Laurus Labs shares up on USFDA observations on Visakhapatnam unit

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 11, 2019 Published on November 11, 2019

Laurus Labs shares went up today on the bourses after the company release said that it has received two observations from U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its FDF & API Integrated Facility, Unit 2 at Visakhapatnam.

Further, the company also said that these observations are procedural in nature.

The stock gained nearly 1 per cent or Rs 3.60 to Rs 369.50 on the BSE.

