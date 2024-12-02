The shares of Laurus Labs Limited were trading at ₹580.05 up by ₹12.90 or 2.27 per cent on the NSE today at 10.55 am. The shares hit the 52-week high today morning at ₹581.70.

Laurus Labs Limited has announced its participation in an upcoming investor conference with Jefferies India, scheduled for December 4, 2024, in Hyderabad. The company filed an official intimation with the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited on November 27, 2024, detailing the upcoming in-person meeting.

The healthcare and pharmaceutical company will be part of the Jefferies India Healthcare & Pharma Trip, where analysts and institutional investors will have an opportunity to directly interact with Laurus Labs’ management. The meeting will be conducted in-person at the company’s Hyderabad location.

Laurus Labs emphasised that the meeting date is subject to potential changes due to logistical considerations from either the investors or the company. The company also explicitly stated that no unpublished price-sensitive information would be shared during the interaction.