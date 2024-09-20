Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd has signed a new property in Srinagar today. The 40-room Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Srinagar, is set to open in FY 2026, adding to the company’s growing portfolio in Jammu and Kashmir.

The shares of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd were trading flat at ₹125.90 on the NSE today at 2.13 pm.

The company opened a Lemon Tree Resort in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The resort, which has 44 rooms and suites, plans to add a fitness centre and banquet facility in the second phase.

On September 18, the company unveiled plans for a 44-room Keys Lite property by Lemon Tree Hotels in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The property is expected to commence operations in FY 2026.

Lemon Tree Hotels, which opened its first hotel in 2004, now boasts a portfolio of over 180 hotels. It operates across segments, from economy to upscale, under seven distinct brands. With more than 110 operational hotels and 70 in the pipeline, Lemon Tree has established a presence in metro areas and tier I, II, and III cities across India, as well as international locations including Dubai, Bhutan, and Nepal.