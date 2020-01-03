Leveraged trading in F&O capped at eight times of initial margin

Answers to all the questions you have about the Hyundai Aura
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Stock broker will not be able to allow their clients more than around 8 times leveraged trading in equity derivative segment even for intra-day trades following new guidelines issued by the stock exchanges. Until now, several brokers extended leverage of up to 10 or even 20 times the initial margin deposited by clients. Simply put, 12.5 per cent is the minimum initial margin that would be required for traders even on orders that are squared up at the end of the day.
Guidelines and a circular with regard to margin even for intra-day trades in equity derivative segment were issued by the National Stock Exchange on December 31, 2019.
Also, there were many brokers who did not even collect any initial margin for intra-day trades, a practice which will have to be discontinued now. Shares lying with a brokers who also handles client demat account can be considered as margin, experts say.
“In the F&O (futures and options) segment, it is mandatory for trading members to collect initial margin, net buy premium, delivery margin & exposure margin from respective clients on an upfront basis. It must be ensured that all upfront margins are collected in advance of trade. Mark-to-market losses (MTM) shall be collected from clients by T+1 (today+1) day,” NSE’s December 31 guidelines said.
“Basically, the clarification says that the entire initial margin — which is SPAN+Exposure for F&O, and VAR+ELM (value at risk and extreme loss margin) for equity, has to be collected upfront before taking a trade, even if it is an intra-day trade. Intra-day products were being offered with additional leverage by the entire broking industry until now. This will have to stop going forward. With this clarification, it is now black and white. No broker will be able to offer any additional intraday leverage on F&O,” said Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO, Zerodha.
For trading Nifty futures, the margin requirement comes to around 11.5 per cent which translates to trading position of around 92. Similarly, to trade a stock like Reliance Industries worth ₹100 the margin would come to around 12.5 per cent as per the exchange criteria, which translates to around 8 times the margin. According to Kamath, while the minimum VAR+ELM requirement for stocks is new, the additional intra-day leverage that all brokerage firms offered for F&O was due to the ambiguity on margin reporting which existed.
“While this is bad for our business and the industry in the short term, as the trading volumes and revenue may drop, it hopefully will help improve the shallow participation in capital markets bogged down by active traders turning inactive due to trading losses which are potentially triggered by leverage,” Kamath explained further.
In the commodity derivative segment too, the NSE has said that initial margin will have to be collected.
“Initial Margin and extreme loss margins shall be collected from client on an upfront basis. It must be ensured that all upfront margins are collected in advance of trade. Other margins such as Mark-to-market margin (MTM), delivery margin, special/additional Margin or such other margins as may be prescribed form time to time, shall be collected within ‘T+2’ working days from their clients,” the NSE said.
The Hyundai Aura will be launched on January 21 this year and customer bookings at dealerships are officially ...
Air Pollution is a year-round problem in India, and definitely in the capital, New Delhi. Though we tend to ...
Houdini act of former Renault-Nissan Chairman leaves the world gasping, and Japan embarrassed
VW group has specific roles for its various brands
High costs and little price correction may heighten the sector’s woes, but rental market holds promise
Here are a few steps that can help your buck travel far in the new year, and beyond
The government and RBI have rung in 2020 by showering greater benefits for non-cash payments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Jindal Steel & Power at current levels. The ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...