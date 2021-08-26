LIC HF: Valuer confirms ₹514.43 is fair

The fair market value per equity share of LIC Housing Finance Ltd has been set at ₹514.43, which is the minimum rate at which it will issue shares to promoter Life Insurance Corp of India Ltd on a preferential basis. In a notice to the exchanges, the lender said the price has been put in front of and noted by the board of directors on August 20. Earlier, shareholders of LIC Housing at an extraordinary general meeting on July 19 approved on issue of 4.54 crore shares to LIC on a preferential basis. However, after that, the lender sought the valuation of its shares as of July 18 from Hari Surya, registered with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India. After evaluating, the registered valuer had concluded that the fair market value as ₹514.43, which is the same price that had been put to vote in the EGM on July 19. Shares of LIC HF closed flat at ₹386.15 on the BSE.