LIC improves asset quality ahead of IPO; lowers net NPA to 0.05%

Ahead of its proposed initial public offering (IPO), insurance behemoth LIC has improved its asset quality for the financial year ended March 2021.
The non-performing assets (NPAs) as of March 31, 2021, are ₹35,129.89 crore out of a total portfolio of ₹4,51,303.30 crore, according to the latest Annual Report of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).
The sub-standard assets are ₹254.37 crore whereas the doubtful assets are ₹20,369.17 crore and loss assets are ₹14,506.35 crore. An amount of ₹34,934.97 crore is provided as per IRDAI guidelines in the books of accounts towards non-performing assets, it said.
The percentage of gross NPA is 7.78 per cent, while the net NPA is 0.05 per cent at the end of March 2021. This is lower than gross NPA of 8.17 per cent (as a percentage of its debt portfolio) and net NPA of 0.79 per cent in the previous year.
In absolute terms, the NPA was ₹36,694.20 crore out of total debt of ₹4,49,364.87 crore in 2019-20. The stress threshold for banks is different from that for insurers. LIC usually makes full provisions for all NPA in the debt book.
The corporation has made provisions to the tune of ₹37,341.6 crore, of which ₹34,934.97 crore is towards doubtful, sub-standard, and loss assets.
"The management has reviewed the asset quality and performance of investments in respect of real estate, loans, investments, other fixed assets etc and adequate provision for impairment/diminution in value of investments/assets have been provided for wherever necessary," the annual report said.
The government earlier this year amended the Life Insurance Corporation Act, 1956, to facilitate the listing of LIC.
According to the amendment, the central government will hold 75 per cent in the LIC for the first five years after the IPO and then it will subsequently hold at least 51 per cent at all times after five years of its listing. The government currently owns a 100 per cent stake in LIC.
The authorised share capital of the LIC shall be ₹25,000 crore divided into 2,500 crore shares of ₹10 each, as per the amended legislation. As much as 10 per cent of the LIC IPO issue size will be reserved for policyholders.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in the Budget speech, had said the IPO of the LIC would be launched in the current financial year.
LIC, once listed, has the potential to become one of the biggest domestic companies by market capitalisation with an estimated valuation of ₹8-10 lakh crore.
On LIC IPO and strategic sale of BPCL, Sitharaman recently said, "We are progressing with each one of them...the detailing requires a lot of time." The tying up of loose ends among different departments consumes its own time which is being expedited, she added.
