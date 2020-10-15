Stocks

Likhitha Infra jumps 14% on listing

October 15, 2020

 

Shares of Likhitha Infrastructure closed 13.90 per cent higher at ₹136.60 (also day's high) on the listing day on BSE after opening at ₹130.10, as against the IPO price of ₹120. The stock hit day’s low of ₹125.

The ₹61-crore public issue was subscribed 9.5 times on the last day of its bidding, though the company had to extend its closing date of the IPO to October 7 due poor response from the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs). However, after the extension, the QIB portion got subscribed 22 times finally, while that of high net worth investors portion just two per cent. Retail investors portion was subscribed by 24 times.

