Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Mindtree at current levels. Since registering a 52-week low at ₹652 in July this year, the stock has been in a sideways consolidation phase in a wide range between ₹670 and ₹750.

The dollar nursed its steepest losses in weeks on Thursday, after the United States (US) Federal Reserve's benign inflation outlook hosed down expectations for a rate hike any time soon, pushing Treasury yields lower.

Asian stocks rose on Thursday to the highest in a month after the Federal Reserve signalled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative, but the imminent United Kingdom (UK) election and a deadline for United States (US)-China trade talks kept investors cautious.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged, as expected, at its policy meeting on Wednesday but indicated interest rates would remain on hold, which nudged Wall Street stocks higher.

