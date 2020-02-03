10.20 AM

The 30-pack Sensex has been volatile since opening. It started with a drop and then gained 100 points. For now, the indice is trading at 39,890.33, positing a jump of 154.80 points or 0.39 per cent.

Take a look at how the stocks of this indice are trading:

10.10 AM

For taxpayers: A dampener mostly; some relief tooThe proposed new tax regime may not be worth it for many taxpayers. However, there are a few ...

10.00 AM

Rupee open:

Rupee slips 34 paise to 71.66 against US dollar in early trade.

9.45 AM

ITC in focus

The stocks of ITC today are in focus. It has on BSE index has lost 4.91 per cent in the early trade. On NSE also the stock is in red, posting a change of 3.13 per cent. Read to know the reason for the recent drop.

BL Research Bureau The Sensex and the Nifty started the session with a gap-down opening, taking cues from the bearish US markets which had plummeted ...

9.35 AM

Investors with a medium-term perspective can sell the stock of PNB Housing Finance at current levels.Ever since recording an all-time high at ₹1,715 ...

9.25 AM

Asian shares drop, commodities sink on virus fears after Lunar New Year break

Asian shares stumbled on Monday, oil skidded and commodities on Chinese exchanges plunged on their first trading day after a long break on fears the coronavirus epidemic will hit demand in the world's second-largest economy.

Aiming to head off any panic, the Chinese government took a range of steps to shore up an economy hit by travel curbs and business shut-downs because of the epidemic, including cutting its key interest rate.

Despite the measures, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 per cent, on track for its eighth straight day of losses.

Read more:

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4 per cent, on track for its eighth straight day of losses.

9.15 AM

Opening Bell:

The benchmark indices today opened flat.

The broader index NSE NIfty 50 opened 11,641.45, with a drop of 20.40 points or 0.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, the 20-pack BSE Sensex opened with a drop of 50.19 points or 0.13 per cent, at 39,685.34.

9.10 AM

The Sensex and the Nifty breach key supports after a steep fall; near-term outlook bearish

9.00 AM

Weekly Trading Guide: RIL breaches series of supports

RIL (₹1,383.3)

The stock of Reliance Industries (RIL) slumped 9 per cent last week as the overall market witnessed selling pressure, closing with a loss for the second week in a row. The stock breached the key support at ₹1,400. That support is significant as it coincides with the 50 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous bull trend. The 21-DMA has crossed below the 50-DMA, potentially turning the medium-term trend bearish. The downtrend looks strong and the probability of a decline from the current levels is high. The daily RSI is maintaining its downward trajectory and the MACD indicator in the daily chart extends further into the negative region, indicating considerable bearish momentum. Hence, traders can take a bearish view and can short the stock on rallies with a stop-loss at ₹1,460. The nearest support is at ₹1,345 — the 61.8 per cent Fibonacci retracement level of the previous uptrend. Below that level, there is a support band between ₹1,295 and ₹1,310.

SBI (₹302.6)Last week, the stock of SBI declined and breached an important support at ₹310. The price broke below the range between ₹310 and ₹340, ...