10.00 am

Asian Market update:

Asian stocks retreated for a second day after an overnight slump on Wall Street, as investors assess the implications of an historic tumble in crude oil prices.

Equities saw modest declines in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai. South Korean stocks and the won slid after CNN reported that the US is monitoring intelligence that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is in grave danger after surgery. Futures on the S&P 500 stayed higher, following Monday’s drop from six-week highs. Treasuries ticked down.

9.50 am

Oil price update:

Oil prices found some respite on Wednesday as U.S. oil futures rose more than 20 per cent and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, as markets struggle with a massive crude glut amid the coronavirus outbreak.

After falling into negative territory for the first time in history amid record trading volumes, U.S. crude futures rose 20 per cent as contracts for May delivery expired and the June contract became the front month.

9.40 am

9.30 am

Global Market update:

Wall Street tumbled for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. oil prices and glum forecasts by companies worsened fears of a deep economic downturn.

All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes fell 1.6 per cent or more, with energy sliding for the seventh time in eight sessions a day after the WTI contract crashed below zero as oil traders ran out of storage for May deliveries.

With the collapse spilling into June futures contracts, equity investors became wary of the extent of the economic damage from sweeping lockdown measures that have halted business activity and sparked millions of layoffs. To read more on the global market updates, click here.

9.20 am

Opening Bell:

After a sharp nosedive close of the previous session, the benchmark indices today opened in green teerritory, but flat.

Sensex rose 210.24 points to 30,846.95; Nifty advanced 44.50 points to 9,025.95.

Reliance Jio announced a major deal with Facebook, wherein the latter company acquired 9.9% stake in Jio, thus the stocks of RIL jumped 7 per cent in the opening session itself.

9.10 am

Stock recommendation | IndusInd Bank (₹400.8): Sell

Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of IndusInd Bank at current levels. The stock plummeted 12 per cent on Tuesday, after recently testing resistance at ₹480. The short-term key resistance at ₹480 is limiting the upside.

IndusInd Bank now tests the 21-DMA and support at ₹400. A slump below this base will strengthen the downtrend. The daily RSI has re-entered the bearish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the bearish zone. Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator has entered the negative territory implying selling interest.

The short-term outlook is bearish for the stock. Targets are ₹385 and ₹375. Traders can sell the stock with a stop-loss at ₹411 levels.

9.00 am

Day Trading Guide:

₹920 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 908 895 934 950 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹934 levels

₹633 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 624 612 640 650 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹624 levels

₹179 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 177 173 183 187 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹183 levels

₹69 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 67 63 72 75 Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹72 levels

₹1236 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1220 1205 1250 1265 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,220 levels

₹184 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 179 173 192 200 Near-term outlook remains bearish for the stock of SBI as long as it trades below ₹192. Sell on rallies

₹1737 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1720 1700 1760 1780 Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to move beyond ₹1,760 levels

8971 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8900 8800 9030 9100 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 8,900 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.10