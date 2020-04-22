10.00 am
Asian Market update:
Asian stocks retreated for a second day after an overnight slump on Wall Street, as investors assess the implications of an historic tumble in crude oil prices.
Equities saw modest declines in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai. South Korean stocks and the won slid after CNN reported that the US is monitoring intelligence that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is in grave danger after surgery. Futures on the S&P 500 stayed higher, following Monday’s drop from six-week highs. Treasuries ticked down.
9.50 am
Oil price update:
Oil prices found some respite on Wednesday as U.S. oil futures rose more than 20 per cent and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, as markets struggle with a massive crude glut amid the coronavirus outbreak.
After falling into negative territory for the first time in history amid record trading volumes, U.S. crude futures rose 20 per cent as contracts for May delivery expired and the June contract became the front month.
Oil prices found some respite on Wednesday as U.S. oil futures rose more than 20 per cent and Brent prices steadied after a two-day price plunge, as ...
Read More
9.40 am
President Donald Trump has said that he will halt the issuing of the new green cards or legal permanent residency for the next 60 days as part of his ...
Read More
9.30 am
Global Market update:
Wall Street tumbled for a second straight day on Tuesday as a collapse in U.S. oil prices and glum forecasts by companies worsened fears of a deep economic downturn.
All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes fell 1.6 per cent or more, with energy sliding for the seventh time in eight sessions a day after the WTI contract crashed below zero as oil traders ran out of storage for May deliveries.
With the collapse spilling into June futures contracts, equity investors became wary of the extent of the economic damage from sweeping lockdown measures that have halted business activity and sparked millions of layoffs. To read more on the global market updates, click here.
9.20 am
Opening Bell:
After a sharp nosedive close of the previous session, the benchmark indices today opened in green teerritory, but flat.
Sensex rose 210.24 points to 30,846.95; Nifty advanced 44.50 points to 9,025.95.
Reliance Jio announced a major deal with Facebook, wherein the latter company acquired 9.9% stake in Jio, thus the stocks of RIL jumped 7 per cent in the opening session itself.
9.10 am
Stock recommendation | IndusInd Bank (₹400.8): Sell
Investors with a short-term perspective can sell the stock of IndusInd Bank at current levels. The stock plummeted 12 per cent on Tuesday, after recently testing resistance at ₹480. The short-term key resistance at ₹480 is limiting the upside.
IndusInd Bank now tests the 21-DMA and support at ₹400. A slump below this base will strengthen the downtrend. The daily RSI has re-entered the bearish zone from the neutral region and the weekly RSI continues to feature in the bearish zone. Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator has entered the negative territory implying selling interest.
The short-term outlook is bearish for the stock. Targets are ₹385 and ₹375. Traders can sell the stock with a stop-loss at ₹411 levels.
Day Trading Guide:
₹920 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
908
895
934
950
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹934 levels
₹633 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
624
612
640
650
Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of Infosys falls below ₹624 levels
₹179 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
177
173
183
187
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹183 levels
₹69 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
67
63
72
75
Make use of intra-day rallies to initiate fresh short positions while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹72 levels
₹1236 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1220
1205
1250
1265
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,220 levels
₹184 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
179
173
192
200
Near-term outlook remains bearish for the stock of SBI as long as it trades below ₹192. Sell on rallies
₹1737 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1720
1700
1760
1780
Initiate fresh short positions with a stiff stop-loss if the stock of TCS fails to move beyond ₹1,760 levels
8971 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
8900
8800
9030
9100
Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss only if the contract declines below 8,900 levels
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.10