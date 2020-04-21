Live Market Updates: Nifty below 9,000, Sensex drops 900 points

Amid global tension surrounding oil crash, the benchmark indices opened on a red note, dropping over 2%

9.30 am

Asian stock market update:

US crude oil bounced back into positive territory on Tuesday, after a historic plunge below zero that shocked investors and pushed down stock prices and Asian currencies.

Futures for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate rose nearly $39 but were still just $1.76 a barrel, after a storage squeeze and collapsing fuel demand crushed prices to eye-popping lows.

The contract expires at the end of trade on Tuesday, which is pushing investors to clear them from their books at any price, and June prices at $22 per barrel point to some relief.

9.20 am

Opening bell:

The benchmark indices opened in the red territory today. The 50-pack Nifty was around 9,036.95, dropping around 224.90 points or 2.43 per cent.

Whereas, the 30-pack BSE Sensex fell 30,734.04, a drop of over 913.96 points or 2.89 per cent.

9.10 am

Oil prices crash:

The day started like any other gloomy Monday in the oil markets worst crisis in a generation. It ended with prices falling below zero, thrusting markets into a parallel universe where traders were willing to pay $40 a barrel just to get somebody to take crude off their hands.

The move was so violent and shocking that many traders struggled to explain it. They grasped wildly at possible causes all day long -- had some big firm got caught wrong-footed? Or were inexperienced retail investors flummoxed by a market quirk? -- but had no tangible evidence of anything to point to. Read more about the crash of oil price here.

9.00 am

Day Trading Guide for April 21, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹946 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

930

915

960

975

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹930 levels

 

₹652 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

640

630

660

670

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹660 levels

 

₹180 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

173

184

187

Make use of intra-day rallies to sell the stock of ITC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹184 levels

 

₹74 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

72

68

77

80

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹77 levels

 

₹1244 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1229

1213

1260

1275

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,229 levels

 

₹192 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

182

177

200

210

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹200 levels

 

₹1818 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1800

1780

1840

1860

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹1,800 levels

 

9260 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9200

9140

9330

9400

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 9,200 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 21, 2020