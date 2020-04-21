9.30 am

Asian stock market update:

US crude oil bounced back into positive territory on Tuesday, after a historic plunge below zero that shocked investors and pushed down stock prices and Asian currencies.

Futures for May delivery of West Texas Intermediate rose nearly $39 but were still just $1.76 a barrel, after a storage squeeze and collapsing fuel demand crushed prices to eye-popping lows.

The contract expires at the end of trade on Tuesday, which is pushing investors to clear them from their books at any price, and June prices at $22 per barrel point to some relief.

9.20 am

Opening bell:

The benchmark indices opened in the red territory today. The 50-pack Nifty was around 9,036.95, dropping around 224.90 points or 2.43 per cent.

Whereas, the 30-pack BSE Sensex fell 30,734.04, a drop of over 913.96 points or 2.89 per cent.

9.10 am

Oil prices crash:

The day started like any other gloomy Monday in the oil markets worst crisis in a generation. It ended with prices falling below zero, thrusting markets into a parallel universe where traders were willing to pay $40 a barrel just to get somebody to take crude off their hands.

The move was so violent and shocking that many traders struggled to explain it. They grasped wildly at possible causes all day long -- had some big firm got caught wrong-footed? Or were inexperienced retail investors flummoxed by a market quirk? -- but had no tangible evidence of anything to point to. Read more about the crash of oil price here.

9.00 am

Day Trading Guide for April 21, 2020

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹946 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 930 915 960 975 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock rebounds up from ₹930 levels

₹652 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 640 630 660 670 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹660 levels

₹180 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 177 173 184 187 Make use of intra-day rallies to sell the stock of ITC while maintaining a tight stop-loss at ₹184 levels

₹74 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 72 68 77 80 Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock rallies above ₹77 levels

₹1244 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1229 1213 1260 1275 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,229 levels

₹192 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 182 177 200 210 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI climbs above ₹200 levels

₹1818 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1800 1780 1840 1860 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS rebounds up from ₹1,800 levels

9260 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9200 9140 9330 9400 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the contract reverses higher from 9,200 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.