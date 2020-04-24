9.30 am

After a positive end on April 23, today the markets opened in the red zone.

Sensex dropped 487.36 points to 31,375.72; Nifty declined 129.35 points to 9,184.55.

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a medium-term downtrend from the February high of ₹624, the stock registered a 52-week low at ₹375.5 in late March and found support. Key support at ₹400 also provided base for the stock in early April this year.

The daily RSI is charting higher in the neutral region and the weekly RSI has entered the neutral region from the bearish zone. Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator features in the positive terrain implying buying interest. Short-term targets are ₹500 and ₹510.

Traders can buy with a stop-loss at ₹467.

₹954 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 940 928 965 978 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹940 levels

₹678 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 665 653 690 700 Near-term outlook is bullish as the stock gains 5.7 per cent in the past session. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss

₹180 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 177 174 183 187 Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹177 levels

₹67 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 64 61 70 73 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹70 levels

₹1371 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1355 1340 1385 1400 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,355 levels

₹186 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 181 173 194 200 The stock of SBI is moving sideways in a narrow range. Desist trading in the stock for the session

₹1876 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1850 1825 1900 1925 Outlook is positive for the stock of TCS. Buy in dips while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,850 levels

9296 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9230 9160 9350 9400 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 9,230 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.