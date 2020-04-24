Live Market updates: Indices open in red; Nifty below 9,200, Sensex drops 400 points

BL Internet Desk
9.30 am

Oil prices extend rebound on output cuts, still set to end tumultuous week in the red

Oil prices rose on Friday, gaining further ground as some producers like Kuwait said they would move to cut output swiftly to try to counter the ...

9.20 am

Opening bell:

After a positive end on April 23, today the markets opened in the red zone.

Sensex dropped 487.36 points to 31,375.72; Nifty declined 129.35 points to 9,184.55.

9.10 am

Stock pick:

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of HCL Technologies at current levels. After a medium-term downtrend from the February high of ₹624, the stock registered a 52-week low at ₹375.5 in late March and found support. Key support at ₹400 also provided base for the stock in early April this year.

The daily RSI is charting higher in the neutral region and the weekly RSI has entered the neutral region from the bearish zone. Besides, the daily price rate of change indicator features in the positive terrain implying buying interest. Short-term targets are ₹500 and ₹510.

Traders can buy with a stop-loss at ₹467.

9.00 am

Day Trading guide:

₹954 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

940

928

965

978

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while maintaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹940 levels

 

₹678 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

665

653

690

700

Near-term outlook is bullish as the stock gains 5.7 per cent in the past session. Buy in declines with a fixed stop-loss

 

₹180 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

177

174

183

187

Fresh short positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC falls below ₹177 levels

 

₹67 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

64

61

70

73

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹70 levels

 

₹1371 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1355

1340

1385

1400

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses higher from ₹1,355 levels

 

₹186 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

181

173

194

200

The stock of SBI is moving sideways in a narrow range. Desist trading in the stock for the session

 

₹1876 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1850

1825

1900

1925

Outlook is positive for the stock of TCS. Buy in dips while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,850 levels

 

9296 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9230

9160

9350

9400

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the contract rebounds up from 9,230 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 24, 2020