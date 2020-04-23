Live Market Updates for April 23, 2020

9.10 am

Stock recommendation:

Great Eastern Shipping Company (₹222.3): Buy

The stock of Great Eastern Shipping Company jumped 8 per cent with above average on Wednesday, breaching a key resistance at around ₹205. This rally provides investors with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.

Taking a contrarian stance, the short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹232 and ₹236 in the upcoming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹217 levels.

9.00 am

Day Trading Guide:

₹928 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

914

900

940

950

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹940 levels

 

₹642 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

630

620

650

660

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹630 levels

 

₹182 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

179

176

185

188

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC makes a strong rally above ₹185 levels

 

₹65 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

62

59

68

71

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹68 levels

 

₹1363 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1347

1330

1375

1390

Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy the stock in declines with a stop-loss at ₹1,347 levels

 

₹188 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

181

173

194

200

Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹181 levels

 

₹1771 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1750

1730

1790

1810

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,750 levels

 

9188 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

9100

9000

9250

9335

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 9,100 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on April 23, 2020