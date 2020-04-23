9.10 am

Stock recommendation:

Great Eastern Shipping Company (₹222.3): Buy

The stock of Great Eastern Shipping Company jumped 8 per cent with above average on Wednesday, breaching a key resistance at around ₹205. This rally provides investors with a short-term perspective an opportunity to buy the stock at current levels.

Taking a contrarian stance, the short-term outlook is bullish for the stock. It can continue to trend upwards and reach the price targets of ₹232 and ₹236 in the upcoming trading sessions. Traders can buy the stock with a stop-loss at ₹217 levels.

9.00 am

Day Trading Guide:

₹928 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 914 900 940 950 Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹940 levels

₹642 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 630 620 650 660 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rebounds up from ₹630 levels

₹182 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 179 176 185 188 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the stock of ITC makes a strong rally above ₹185 levels

₹65 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 62 59 68 71 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC moves beyond ₹68 levels

₹1363 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1347 1330 1375 1390 Near-term outlook is bullish for the stock of RIL. Buy the stock in declines with a stop-loss at ₹1,347 levels

₹188 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 181 173 194 200 Initiate fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of SBI reverses higher from ₹181 levels

₹1771 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1750 1730 1790 1810 Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock of TCS while retaining a tight stop-loss at ₹1,750 levels

9188 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 9100 9000 9250 9335 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed stop-loss if the contract reverses higher from 9,100 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.