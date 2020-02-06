Live Market updates: Nifty above 12,100, Sensex up 120 points

Zee is the top gainer, with a jump of 5%

10.00 AM

Rupee open:

Rupee on Thursday opened on a cautious note at 71.22 against US dollar ahead of RBI policy outcome.

 

9.50 AM

Sensex rises over 100 points ahead RBI monetary policy outcome

Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening session on Thursday ahead of the outcome of Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review amid strong cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 125.32 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 41,267.98, and the broader NSE advanced 46.20 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 12,135.35.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 0.87 per cent or 353.28 points higher at 41,142.66. While, Nifty rose 109.50 points, or 0.91 per cent, to settle at 12,089.15.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 248.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 262.75 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.

HCL Tech, ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp and TCS were the top gainers in the Sensex pack.

While, Kotak Bank, NTPC, PowerGrid and HDFC were the laggards.

According to traders, investors are bullish ahead of outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20.

This will be the central bank’s last monetary policy for the current financial year.

According to experts, the RBI is likely to maintain status quo on rates as well as its monetary policy stance, and to continue an accommodative stance to support growth.

Further, strong gains in global markets have also boosted investor sentiment here, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant gains. - PTI

9.40 AM

 

Asian shares gain after solid US data, China edges up

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.14 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 2.07 per cent

9.30 AM

Quarterly results:

Sun Pharma, IL&FS, Auro Pharma results

Over 100 companies will declare Q3 FY20 results on Thursday. Among these are Aarti Drugs, AB Fashion, Adani Power, Akzo Nobel, Aurobindo Pharma, Bata India, Dalmia Bharat, Eicher Motors, Glaxo Consumer, GACL, Gujarat Pipavav, HCC, Hero MotoCorp, ICRA, IDFC, IL&FS Engg, Indraprastha Gas, Lupin, Metropolis, MPhasiS, OnMobile, RITES, Sintex Industries, Solara Active, Sun Pharma, Trent, United Bank, United Breweries and UCO Bank.

9.20 AM

Opening Bell:

Indices open on a positive note today. The NSE Nifty opened at 12,132.65, a jump of 43.50 points or 0.36 per cent.

Zee Entertainment, Cipla were the top gainers in the indiice. Tata motors, HDFC and Ifratel were top losers.

 

The 30-pack BSE Sensex jumped 129.35 points or 0.31 per cent, at 41,272.01.

 

9.10 AM

Day Trading Guide

Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:

₹1244 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1230

1215

1260

1275

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,260 levels

 

₹784 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

776

768

792

800

Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹776 levels

 

₹216 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

212

209

219

223

Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹219 levels

 

₹106 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

103

100

110

114

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹110 levels

 

₹1448 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1435

1420

1460

1475

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,460 levels

 

₹310 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

305

298

317

323

Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹317 levels

 

₹2145 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

2125

2105

2165

2185

Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,125 levels

 

12086 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

12035

11980

12135

12185

Near-term stance remains positive as long as the contract trades above 12,035 levels. Buy in dips with tight stop-loss

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

9.05 AM

Power Finance Corporation (₹122.9): Buy

Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Power Finance Corporation (PFC) at current levels. The stock gained almost 6 per cent ...

