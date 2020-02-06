10.00 AM
Rupee open:
Rupee on Thursday opened on a cautious note at 71.22 against US dollar ahead of RBI policy outcome.
9.50 AM
Sensex rises over 100 points ahead RBI monetary policy outcome
Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 100 points in opening session on Thursday ahead of the outcome of Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review amid strong cues from global markets.
The 30-share BSE index was trading 125.32 points or 0.30 per cent higher at 41,267.98, and the broader NSE advanced 46.20 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 12,135.35.
In the previous session, Sensex ended 0.87 per cent or 353.28 points higher at 41,142.66. While, Nifty rose 109.50 points, or 0.91 per cent, to settle at 12,089.15.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 248.94 crore, while domestic institutional investors purchased shares worth Rs 262.75 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.
HCL Tech, ITC, Maruti, Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp and TCS were the top gainers in the Sensex pack.
While, Kotak Bank, NTPC, PowerGrid and HDFC were the laggards.
According to traders, investors are bullish ahead of outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) sixth bi-monthly monetary policy statement for 2019-20.
This will be the central bank’s last monetary policy for the current financial year.
According to experts, the RBI is likely to maintain status quo on rates as well as its monetary policy stance, and to continue an accommodative stance to support growth.
Further, strong gains in global markets have also boosted investor sentiment here, traders said.
Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading with significant gains. - PTI
9.40 AM
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 1.14 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei rose 2.07 per cent
9.30 AM
Quarterly results:
Sun Pharma, IL&FS, Auro Pharma results
Over 100 companies will declare Q3 FY20 results on Thursday. Among these are Aarti Drugs, AB Fashion, Adani Power, Akzo Nobel, Aurobindo Pharma, Bata India, Dalmia Bharat, Eicher Motors, Glaxo Consumer, GACL, Gujarat Pipavav, HCC, Hero MotoCorp, ICRA, IDFC, IL&FS Engg, Indraprastha Gas, Lupin, Metropolis, MPhasiS, OnMobile, RITES, Sintex Industries, Solara Active, Sun Pharma, Trent, United Bank, United Breweries and UCO Bank.
9.20 AM
Opening Bell:
Indices open on a positive note today. The NSE Nifty opened at 12,132.65, a jump of 43.50 points or 0.36 per cent.
Zee Entertainment, Cipla were the top gainers in the indiice. Tata motors, HDFC and Ifratel were top losers.
The 30-pack BSE Sensex jumped 129.35 points or 0.31 per cent, at 41,272.01.
9.10 AM
Day Trading Guide
Given below are supports and resistances for Nifty 50 futures and seven key stocks that can help in your intra-day trading:
₹1244 • HDFC Bank
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1230
1215
1260
1275
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock moves beyond ₹1,260 levels
₹784 • Infosys
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
776
768
792
800
Make use of intra-day dips to buy the stock while retaining a fixed stop-loss at ₹776 levels
₹216 • ITC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
212
209
219
223
Fresh long positions are recommended with a tight stop-loss only if the stock of ITC advances above ₹219 levels
₹106 • ONGC
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
103
100
110
114
Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock moves beyond ₹110 levels
₹1448 • Reliance Ind.
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
1435
1420
1460
1475
Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock climbs above ₹1,460 levels
₹310 • SBI
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
305
298
317
323
Fresh long positions are recommended with a fixed stop-loss only if the stock of SBI jumps above ₹317 levels
₹2145 • TCS
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
2125
2105
2165
2185
Consider initiating fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS reverses higher from ₹2,125 levels
12086 • Nifty 50 Futures
S1
S2
R1
R2
COMMENT
12035
11980
12135
12185
Near-term stance remains positive as long as the contract trades above 12,035 levels. Buy in dips with tight stop-loss
S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.
