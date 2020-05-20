Live Market updates: Sensex surges over 200 points; Nifty tests 8,950

FMCG, Media top gainers; Bank stocks in focus

10.15 am

Results:

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank registered a 14.6 per cent increase in its net profit in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 to ₹73.1 crore compared to ₹63.78 crore a year ago.

Its net profit surged by 75.6 per cent in 2019-20 to ₹349.92 crore from ₹199.22 crore in 2018-19.

10.05 am

Oil market update:

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as concerns over the lasting economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed signs of improving demand and production cuts by major oil producers.

Brent crude futures for July delivery were trading down 11 cents, or 0.3%, at $34.54 per barrel at 0031 GMT.

9.50 am

Broker's call: Dr Lal PathLabs (Add)

9.40 am

Asian market update:

Asian stocks struggled to extend the week's rally and gold and bonds firmed as a sceptical press report dented some hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and concerns about bumps in the global recovery from the pandemic returned.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar retreated from an overnight two-month high and safe-haven demand drove US Treasury yields back under 0.7%.

9.30 am

Opening bell:

After a positive but trimmed gains yesterday's close, the markets today opened higher today.

BSE Sensex rose 149.40 points to 30,345.57 in opening session, while NSE Nifty inched 36.45 points higher to 8,915.55.

9.15 am

Today's stock pick:

Adani Ports &  Special Economic Zone (₹319.3): Buy

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone at current levels.

9.05 am

Day Trading Guide

₹832 • HDFC Bank

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

820

805

845

860

Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹820 levels

 

₹668 • Infosys

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

655

645

675

685

Initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹675 levels

 

₹170 • ITC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

167

164

173

176

Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC with a fixed stop-loss at ₹167 levels

 

₹77 • ONGC

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

74

71

80

83

Fresh long positions are recommended with tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹80 levels

 

₹1408 • Reliance Ind.

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1390

1370

1425

1440

Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,425 levels

 

₹152 • SBI

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

147

142

158

164

Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹147 levels

 

₹1948 • TCS

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

1922

1900

1970

1990

Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹1,970 levels

 

8884 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1

S2

R1

R2

COMMENT

8800

8700

8950

9030

Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 8,950 levels

 

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.

Published on May 20, 2020