10.15 am

Results:

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank registered a 14.6 per cent increase in its net profit in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 to ₹73.1 crore compared to ₹63.78 crore a year ago.

Its net profit surged by 75.6 per cent in 2019-20 to ₹349.92 crore from ₹199.22 crore in 2018-19.

10.05 am

Oil market update:

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as concerns over the lasting economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic outweighed signs of improving demand and production cuts by major oil producers.

Brent crude futures for July delivery were trading down 11 cents, or 0.3%, at $34.54 per barrel at 0031 GMT.

9.50 am

Dr Lal PathLabs (Add)
CMP: ₹1,550.35
Target: ₹1,710

9.40 am

Asian market update:

Asian stocks struggled to extend the week's rally and gold and bonds firmed as a sceptical press report dented some hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and concerns about bumps in the global recovery from the pandemic returned.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was flat. The risk-sensitive Australian dollar retreated from an overnight two-month high and safe-haven demand drove US Treasury yields back under 0.7%.

9.30 am

Opening bell:

After a positive but trimmed gains yesterday's close, the markets today opened higher today.

BSE Sensex rose 149.40 points to 30,345.57 in opening session, while NSE Nifty inched 36.45 points higher to 8,915.55.

9.15 am

Today's stock pick:

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (₹319.3): Buy

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone at current levels.

Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone at current levels.The stock jumped 8.8 per cent

9.05 am

Day Trading Guide

₹832 • HDFC Bank

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 820 805 845 860 Consider initiating fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if the stock falls below ₹820 levels

₹668 • Infosys

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 655 645 675 685 Initiate fresh long positions while maintaining a stiff stop-loss only if the stock of Infosys rallies above ₹675 levels

₹170 • ITC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 167 164 173 176 Make use of intra-day declines to buy the stock of ITC with a fixed stop-loss at ₹167 levels

₹77 • ONGC

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 74 71 80 83 Fresh long positions are recommended with tight stop-loss only if the stock of ONGC climbs above ₹80 levels

₹1408 • Reliance Ind.

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1390 1370 1425 1440 Initiate fresh short positions with fixed stop-loss if the stock of RIL reverses down from ₹1,425 levels

₹152 • SBI

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 147 142 158 164 Fresh short positions are recommended with a stiff stop-loss only if the stock declines below ₹147 levels

₹1948 • TCS

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 1922 1900 1970 1990 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a tight stop-loss if the stock of TCS moves beyond ₹1,970 levels

8884 • Nifty 50 Futures

S1 S2 R1 R2 COMMENT 8800 8700 8950 9030 Initiate fresh long positions with a tight stop-loss if the contract advances above 8,950 levels

S1, S2 : Support 1 & 2; R1, R2: Resistance 1 & 2.