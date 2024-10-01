Lloyds Engineering Works Limited (LEWL) announced today that it has received orders exceeding ₹59 crore for steel eco-pickling systems and marine loading arms.

The bulk of the order, worth ₹50 crore, is for eco-pickling systems, while the remaining ₹9.3 crore is for marine loading arms.

The shares of Lloyds Engineering Works Limited (LEWL) were trading at ₹80.70 down by ₹0.41 or 0.51 per cent on the NSE today at 3 pm.

These orders follow LEWL’s recent strategic technology agreements with The Material Works, Ltd. for Eco Pickled Surface (EPS Gen 4) technology and TB Global Technologies Ltd for marine loading arms and swivel joints.

Shreekrishna Gupta, Whole-Time Director of LEWL, emphasized that these orders align with the company’s strategy to focus on niche, technologically advanced solutions. The eco-pickling technology eliminates the use of environmentally harmful acids in steel pickling, offering a more cost-effective and higher-quality alternative.

LEWL, incorporated in 1994, specializes in customized process plant equipment and provides engineering solutions for various sectors including carbon, oil & gas, steel, power, and nuclear plants. The company’s manufacturing facilities are located in Murbad, Thane, with headquarters in Mumbai.