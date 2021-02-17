Lodha Developers files draft papers with SEBI for ₹2,500-cr IPO

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Reviving its IPO plan for the third time, realty major Lodha Developers has filed draft papers with market regulator SEBI for its proposed initial public offering to raise around ₹2,500 crore, according to sources.
Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd, which has been renamed as Macrotech Developers, filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) late on Tuesday.
This would be Lodha Developers’ third attempt to launch a public issue and list its shares on the stock exchanges.
The company had filed its DRHP for the first time in September 2009, to raise about ₹2,800 crore. It had received Sebi's nod in January 2010, but later shelved the plan due to unfavourable market conditions post the global financial crisis.
In April 2018, Lodha Developers again filed the DRHP and got SEBI's approval in July 2018 to launch its IPO to raise up to ₹5,500 crore. However, the plan was shelved amid market turmoil.
According to sources, Lodha Developers plans to raise around ₹2,500 crore through its IPO with a dilution of 10 per cent stake. The proceeds will be used to repay debt and development of projects.
A company spokesperson declined to comment.
The privately-held Lodha Group, founded in 1995 by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, is a leading player in the Indian real estate market. It has a presence in Mumbai, Pune, and London.
Lodha Group is the country's largest residential real estate developer by sales bookings. The company clocked net new sales of over ₹7,000 crore in 2018-19 with over ₹9,000 crore collections.
The group had forayed into the London realty market in 2013 and acquired two prime sites in central London to invest about 400 million pounds.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
It might be luring for new entrants and the uninitiated to increase stake in the markets via derivatives. We ...
With commodity prices increasing, the beneficial effect of low input cost is waning
Both Sensex and Nifty 50 are range-bound and await further market direction; stay alert
If not done right, the results can be misinterpreted
Varanasi’s craftspersons record short videos to share their unique skills with the world and revive their ...
The wrath of two nations couldn’t stop South African diva Miriam Makeba from using her voice as an instrument ...
A new play recreates the extraordinary life of Michael Madhusudan Dutt
In 2011, during their 36th annual conference, Unesco delegates decided that World Radio Day will be celebrated ...
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...