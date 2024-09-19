Lokesh Machines Limited has received a licence to manufacture fixed/ towed heavy machine guns under the Arms Act, 1959. The company announced that the licensing committee of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade recommended granting the licence for guns with calibres above 12.7mm and up to 30mm.

The shares of Lokesh Machines Limited were trading at ₹376.65, down by ₹13.40 or 3.44 per cent, on the NSE at 2.15 pm.

Lokesh Machines, primarily known for its machine tool manufacturing, sees this licence as an opportunity to diversify into defence equipment production.