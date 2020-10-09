LSE to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext for $5 billion

Pharma’s small guns look to hold their own in Covid times
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
London Stock Exchange Group Plc agreed to sell Borsa Italiana to Euronext NV and two Italian lenders for more than €4.33 billion ($5.1 billion), in a deal that will create the largest listing venue in Europe.
LSE, which is selling Borsa Italiana to get approval from the European Union for its $27 billion Refinitiv deal, announced the transaction in a statement Friday after exclusive talks between the parties started last month.
The London exchange will sell its entire shareholding for €4.3 billion in cash plus an unspecified additional amount reflecting the units performance through to the deals completion.
The deal removes a major hurdle to LSEs blockbuster tie-up with Refinitiv, which is facing regulatory scrutiny, while the addition of the Milan bourse will transform Euronexts footprint giving it a quarter of all equity trading in Europe, including listings for 28 of the Euro Stoxx 50 companies.
The transaction, which will only take place if European authorities bless LSEs Refinitiv deal, also gives Paris-listed Euronext a clearinghouse for the first time as well as a securities depository, stock exchange and bond platform.
Credit offtake by medium, small and micro enterprises, by volume, has seen good growth
Prime Minister Modi’s call to become Atmanirbhar or self-reliant by scaling up manufacturing, accelerating ...
New avatar of the twins is BS6-compliant, gets new features and lower prices
Built to a plan, this midsize motorcycle tries to deliver more features, bang for the buck, and packs as much ...
Private Family Trust can cater to the dynamic needs of family members
The Income Tax Department wants to track foreign currency remittances made by individuals by imposing TCS.
₹1191 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1175116012051220 Near-term stance is bullish for the stock. Make use of ...
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of Cipla at current levels. The stock jumped 4.8 per ...
Forget teenyboppers hunched over devices all day, Indians of all ages are turning into avid gamers, with the ...
The shrieks of excitement, exultation and friendly banter have gone silent at gaming cafes around the country
Stinking, spotted, sloppy — bizarre food names know no borders or cuisines
Poetry is the new bridge between India and Ireland
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...