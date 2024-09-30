Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) Digital Energy Solutions (DES) arm has secured new contracts to implement Energy Management Systems in South India and expand its portfolio in the United States. The company announced today that it will develop and implement these systems for 12 control rooms across the Southern Regional Load Dispatch Centre and State Load Dispatch Centres in five states.

In the US, L&T DES will upgrade a power and transmission control room in the western region, involving over 15 EMS hosts and advanced applications for real-time energy flow monitoring and control.

The company is also implementing L&T-Spark-HECS for a 185 MW solar and 254 MWH energy storage plant in Bihar. In Saudi Arabia, L&T’s solar power plant controller went live at the 700 MW ArRass solar plant.

L&T DES has been awarded projects in Puerto Rico for renewable hybrid substation control engineering and is working on grant projects for the California Energy Commission, focusing on community microgrid development.

The company is set to provide turnkey “Balancing Authority” services for a 300 MW Solar project in the western United States through its Hybrid Energy Network Operation Centre in California.