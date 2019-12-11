Stocks

L&T Finance Services to issue NCDs from December 16

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 11, 2019 Published on December 11, 2019

L&T Finance Services is coming out with a public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Tranche I issue, which opens on December 16, aggregates ₹500 crore and has an option to retain over subscription of ₹1,000 crore.

The coupon rates range from 8.25 per cent to 8.65 per cent annually, the company said, adding that the issue will close on December 30.

