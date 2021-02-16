Stocks

L&T Fin’s rights issue gets 15% more

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on February 16, 2021 Published on February 16, 2021

The rights issue of L&T Finance Holdings has been oversubscribed by about 15 per cent. “L&T Finance Holdings has closed its rights issue to raise ₹2,998.61 crore. The rights issue was oversubscribed by approximately 15 per cent,” it said in a statement on Tuesday. The allotment will happen on or about February 23 and the shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on or about February 26, it said. “The response reflects the faith in the resilience of our business model which along with our AAA credit rating, and the strong backing of our parent, gives us the confidence of continuing on our path of creating a stable and sustainable organisation, for all our stakeholders,” said Dinanath Dubhashi, MD and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 16, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.