L&T Fin’s rights issue gets 15% more

The rights issue of L&T Finance Holdings has been oversubscribed by about 15 per cent. “L&T Finance Holdings has closed its rights issue to raise ₹2,998.61 crore. The rights issue was oversubscribed by approximately 15 per cent,” it said in a statement on Tuesday. The allotment will happen on or about February 23 and the shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE on or about February 26, it said. “The response reflects the faith in the resilience of our business model which along with our AAA credit rating, and the strong backing of our parent, gives us the confidence of continuing on our path of creating a stable and sustainable organisation, for all our stakeholders,” said Dinanath Dubhashi, MD and CEO, L&T Finance Holdings.