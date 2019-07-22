Stocks

What to watch

L&T, HUL, HDFC Life, SBI Life results eyed

| Updated on July 22, 2019 Published on July 22, 2019

Over two dozen companies will declare April-June 2019 quarter results on Tuesday. Among them are Asian Hotels, Control Print, Crisil, DCM Shriram, Everest Industries, GE Power, HDFC Life, HT Media, Hindustan Unilever, JK Paper, Jyothy Labs, Kajaria Ceramics, L&T, Linde India, M&M Financial, NIIT Tech, Nucleus Software, Oriental Hotels, Poddar Pigments, Ponni Sugars, Praj Ind, SBI Life, Schaeffler, SKF India, Shanthi Gears, Sundram Clayton, Torrent Pharma and Zee Entertainment.

