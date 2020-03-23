L&T MF’s new index fund offer opens tomorrow

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Notwithstanding the market turmoil due to the Covid-19 scare, L&T Investment Management has announced the launch of two new fund offers ― L&T Nifty 50 Index Fund and L&T Nifty Next 50 Index Fund.
The NFO is scheduled to open on March 24 and close on March 31.
The funds are designed for investors who are looking for equity exposure through passive investing strategy and with a long-term investment horizon to grow their wealth.
The open-ended index funds seek to replicate the performance of the Nifty 50 Index and Nifty Next 50 Index and operate predominantly in the large-cap space as defined by SEBI.
Such funds offer diversification by investing in market leaders of different sectors, said the mutual fund arm of L&T Financial Services.
The L&T Nifty 50 Index Fund will track the Nifty 50, the flagship index of the NSE. It includes 50 of about 1,600 companies traded on the exchange and captures about 65 per cent of its float-adjusted market capitalisation. The fund covers major sectors of the Indian economy.
The L&T Nifty Next 50 Index Fund will track the stocks that are the next 50 by market capitalisation after the 50 largest companies which are in the Nifty 50. Predominantly composed of large-cap stocks, this category is believed to be the stepping stone to becoming a part of the Nifty 50 index. It has historically been a transition category for a large number of companies that are leaders in their respective industries today.
Kailash Kulkarni, Chief Executive, L&T Investment Management, said the market currently provides an opportune platform for investors to invest in a well-diversified portfolio of fundamentally-strong, highly-liquid and well-known companies. Index funds have a prudent investment design, being suitable for both first-time and seasoned investors. Investors can wisely use these opportunities, in combination with actively-managed funds, to build a solid long-term portfolio, he added.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Government targets 10 per cent ethanol blending by 2022. But this year it is set to drop to 4 per cent from ...
The stock of Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (HDFC Ltd.) has slipped below the important ...
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...