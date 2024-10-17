Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) Hydrocarbon Business unit has won a significant contract from Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF) for constructing a new fertilizer plant, the company announced today in a regulatory filing.

The shares of Larsen & Toubro’s (L&T) were trading flat at ₹3,532.95 on the NSE today at 12.25 pm.

The License, Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (L-EPC) project involves building a 1,200 MTPD NPK fertilizer plant at RCF’s Thal unit in Raigad district, Maharashtra, approximately 100 km from Mumbai. The contract includes associated utilities and off-site facilities.

Subramanian Sarma, Whole-Time Director and President (Energy) at L&T, stated that the order aligns with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to enhance India’s self-reliance in fertilizer production. The company has committed to completing the project within strict timelines.

The order falls under L&T’s “significant” project classification, which indicates a value between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,500 crore. The work will be executed by L&T Energy Hydrocarbon (LTEH), which operates through various verticals including Offshore, Onshore EPC, Modular Fabrication, and Advanced Value Engineering & Technology.

L&T, a $27 billion multinational company, currently operates in over 50 countries and has maintained leadership in its major business lines for eight decades.