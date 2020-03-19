L&T shares touches 52-week low

L&T shares today touched its 52-week low. Shares hit the ₹840 mark towards the end of the day’s trading session. L&T shares closed at ₹843, or 6.73 per cent down from previous day’s close.

This happened on a day when the Sensex was down 581.28 points or 2.01 per cent at 28,288.23, while Nifty was down 205.35 points or 2.42 per cent at 8,263.45.