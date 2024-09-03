L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) has been recognised as a partner-level supplier by John Deere for the fourth consecutive year, the company announced today. This recognition is part of John Deere’s Achieving Excellence (AE) Program, which evaluates suppliers annually based on criteria, including quality, delivery, process alignments, value creation, and relationship.

The shares of L&T Technology Services Ltd (LTTS) were trading at ₹5,758.95 up by ₹20.35 or 0.35 per cent.

Partner-level status is the highest supplier rating awarded by Deere & Company, recognising LTTS for its outstanding performance in providing products and services of superior quality and its commitment to continuous improvement. LTTS, headquartered in India, offers a range of services to John Deere, including digital engineering, product simulation, embedded software development and validation, mechanical design, and cost management.

John Deere’s Supply Management created the Achieving Excellence programme in 1991 to encourage continuous improvement among its suppliers through a structured evaluation and feedback process. LTTS has been a significant contributor to John Deere’s operations, leveraging its expertise in technology-led product innovation.

Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President, Mobility & Tech at LTTS said, “We are honoured to receive the partner level recognition for the fourth time from John Deere. Our technology-led, long-standing expertise in product innovation has helped strengthen our relations with an industry leader like John Deere. This recognition is an example of our commitment to provide the best-in-class solutions and exceed the expectations of our global customers.”