LTIMindtree and Microsoft have announced a strategic alliance aimed at accelerating AI-driven digital transformation for global enterprises, the companies announced on November 25.

The partnership focuses on leveraging LTIMindtree’s industry expertise and Microsoft’s advanced AI technologies to help businesses transition from AI experimentation to concrete business outcomes. Key collaborative initiatives include developing offerings around Copilot for Microsoft 365, Copilot for Security, and Sunshine Migrate, a data migration solution.

Julie Sanford, Microsoft’s Vice President of Business Management, emphasised the partnership’s potential to deliver secure AI solutions that empower organisational transformation. Rohit Kedia, LTIMindtree’s Chief Growth Officer, highlighted the alliance’s goal of transforming how businesses think, operate, and compete in the AI era.

LTIMindtree brings significant AI capabilities to the collaboration, with 63 per cent of its workforce trained in AI technologies and expertise across six Microsoft solution areas, including Infrastructure, Data and AI, and Modern Workplace & Security.

The company, which serves over 700 clients globally, aims to drive innovation by making AI accessible and actionable across different business contexts.