LTIMindtree, the global technology consulting firm, announced today a contract extension with Nexi Group, a leading European PayTech provider, to enhance the latter’s core technology platforms and infrastructure.

The shares of LTIMindtree Limited were trading at ₹5,894.55 up by ₹53.05 or 0.91 per cent on the NSE today at 2.35 pm.

Under the extended partnership, LTIMindtree will deploy more than 800 skilled associates across nine global delivery centers to provide 24/7 support for Nexi’s technology operations. The company will focus on optimizing Nexi’s acquiring, issuing, and e-commerce platforms while managing its hybrid infrastructure that combines on-premise and cloud-based solutions.

Giuseppe Dallona, CIO of Nexi Group, said the collaboration will help enhance the resilience and flexibility of their platforms to deliver secure, innovative payment solutions across Europe. Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member of LTIMindtree, emphasized their commitment to driving Nexi’s growth in the digital payments industry.

LTIMindtree, a Larsen & Toubro Group company, currently serves more than 700 clients globally with a workforce of 84,000 professionals across 30 countries. The company was formed through the merger of Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree, combining their expertise in digital transformation services.