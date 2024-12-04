LTIMindtree has announced a strategic partnership and investment in Voicing.AI, an artificial intelligence start-up specialising in customer engagement solutions. The technology firm revealed the collaboration today, highlighting the start-up’s advanced AI capabilities.

Voicing.AI offers a proprietary platform that enables human-like voice interactions across more than 20 languages, featuring conversational, contextual, and emotional intelligence. The start-up’s technology is compliant with SOC2, HIPAA, and multi-layered data security protocols.

Debashis Chatterjee, CEO and Managing Director of LTIMindtree, emphasised the strategic importance of the investment, positioning it as part of the company’s “AI in everything” approach. The partnership aims to help clients optimise costs, reduce risks, and enhance user experiences through AI-driven platforms.

Abhi Kumar, Co-Founder of Voicing.AI, noted the potential for transforming customer engagement by powering revenue growth and personalizing business-customer interactions. LTIMindtree plans to integrate Voicing.AI’s technology with clients’ existing systems, including CRM platforms and knowledge bases.

The investment underscores the growing trend of enterprises seeking to automate and enhance their customer interaction processes through advanced AI technologies.