L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) announced today a strategic collaboration with the Colorado Smart Cities Alliance (CSCA) to advance smart city development projects across Colorado. The partnership aims to integrate LTTS’s engineering expertise with CSCA’s urban development initiatives.

The shares of L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) were trading at ₹5,068.95 down by ₹101.05 or 1.95 per cent on the NSE today at 12.06 pm.

The collaboration will focus on developing solutions in smart transportation, intelligent infrastructure, energy management, and data-driven city services. LTTS brings significant experience from smart government projects in the USA, India, and the Middle East, particularly in IoT offerings for city operations, surveillance, and security systems.

Tyler Svitak, Executive Director of CSCA, emphasised that the partnership will accelerate the deployment of technologies to improve infrastructure, mobility, and energy efficiency throughout Colorado. Abhishek Sinha, Executive Director & President at LTTS, highlighted the company’s commitment to implementing solutions across mobility, sustainability, and technology sectors.

LTTS, a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, currently employs over 23,700 people across 22 global design centers, 30 sales offices, and 108 innovation labs. The company serves 69 Fortune 500 companies and 57 top ER&D companies in various sectors including industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom, and process industries.

Both organisations plan to share updates on their joint initiatives in the coming months.