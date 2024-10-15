Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Lupin Limited announced today the launch of the first generic version of Pred Forte (Prednisolone Acetate) Ophthalmic Suspension USP, 1 per cent in the United States. As the first generic to be approved and launched, Lupin has secured a 180-day competitive generic therapy (CGT) exclusivity.

The ophthalmic suspension is indicated for treating steroid-responsive inflammation of the palpebral and bulbar conjunctiva, cornea, and anterior segment of the globe. The branded version, Pred Forte, had estimated annual sales of USD 198 million in the U.S. as of August 2024.

Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta stated that the launch aligns with the company’s commitment to enhancing access to affordable healthcare solutions. The product is expected to strengthen Lupin’s ophthalmic portfolio.

Lupin, a global pharmaceutical company, specializes in branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company operates 15 manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, employing over 22,000 professionals.