Stocks

Lupin shares jump over 7 per cent

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on December 14, 2021

USFDA’s inspection report a shot in the arm for the company

Shares of BSE-listed Lupin Ltd were trading up 7.19 per cent on Tuesday morning after the company announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its Goa manufacturing facility.

The inspection of the facility was done in September 2021.

The US FDA has determined that the inspection classification of the facility is Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI). “We are happy to have received the EIR from US FDA with Voluntary Action Indicated classification for our Goa plant. This is a significant milestone as we build back our reputation in Quality and Compliance. We are committed to manufacture and supply products of the highest quality from all our manufacturing sites,” said Vinita Gupta, CEO, Lupin, commenting on the development,

Published on December 14, 2021

