Lupin stock may shine on USFDA approval

| Updated on December 19, 2019 Published on December 19, 2019

 

Lupin Ltd in alliance with Concord Biotech has received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration for Mycophenolic Acid Delayed-Release Tablets USP, 180 mg and 360 mg. The drug is indicated for prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients receiving kidney transplants and in pediatric patients of at least 5 years of age and older who are at least 6 months into the post-kidney transplant phase. The drug has an annual sales of approximately $174 million in the US.

