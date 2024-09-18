Global pharmaceutical company Lupin Limited has entered into a non-exclusive patent licence agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India. The deal allows Lupin to market the novel gastrointestinal drug under the brand name Lupivon.

The shares of Lupin Limited were trading at ₹2,225.60, down by ₹44.80 or 1.97 per cent, on the NSE at 3.05 PM.

Vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB), will be available in 10 mg and 20 mg strengths. The drug is approved in India to treat reflux oesophagitis, gastric ulcers, duodenal ulcers, and as part of helicobacter pylori eradication treatment.

Rajeev Sibal, President of India Region Formulations at Lupin, said the agreement aligns with the company’s commitment to introduce innovative medicines for unmet patient needs, particularly in gastroenterology.

According to the International Journal of Basic & Clinical Pharmacology, acid peptic disorder, which includes gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) and peptic ulcer disease (PUD), is highly prevalent in India. GERD prevalence ranges from 5-28.5 per cent, while PUD affects approximately 8 per cent of the population.