Stocks

Company news: Lupin

| Updated on September 13, 2019 Published on September 13, 2019

Lupin has received approval for its propranolol hydrochloride extended-release (ER) capsules, 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg from Health Canada. Lupin is the first generic company to receive an approval for generic Inderal-LA capsules for the Canadian market and the product has been approved and will be manufactured from Lupin’s Pithampur Unit-2 facility. The medicine is for the treatment of hypertension and for the prophylaxis of angina pectoris. Shares of Lupin closed 0.64 per cent higher at ₹764 on the BSE.

Published on September 13, 2019
Lupin Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Nifty 50 September Futures (11,005): Stay on the sidelines and wait for a breakout