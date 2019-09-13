Company news: Lupin

Lupin has received approval for its propranolol hydrochloride extended-release (ER) capsules, 60 mg, 80 mg, 120 mg and 160 mg from Health Canada. Lupin is the first generic company to receive an approval for generic Inderal-LA capsules for the Canadian market and the product has been approved and will be manufactured from Lupin’s Pithampur Unit-2 facility. The medicine is for the treatment of hypertension and for the prophylaxis of angina pectoris. Shares of Lupin closed 0.64 per cent higher at ₹764 on the BSE.