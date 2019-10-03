Stocks

Lupin appoints Johnny Mikell as Global Head of Quality

| Updated on October 03, 2019 Published on October 03, 2019

Pharma major Lupin on Thursday announced the appointment of Johnny Mikell as President and Global Head of Quality. Johnny will be based out of Lupin's US offices and will lead the company's quality function globally. He will help steer the company towards enhanced standards of Quality and Compliance, it said in a notice to the exchanges.

Johnny holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Master of Science in Microbiology. He has attained his academic qualifications from leading institutions such as Duke University, London's British Standards Institute and Harvard. Shares of Lupin closed 0.31 per cent lower at ₹701.05 on the BSE.

Published on October 03, 2019
Lupin Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
At over 111 times, IRCTC IPO gets biggest ever subscription for PSUs