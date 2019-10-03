Lupin appoints Johnny Mikell as Global Head of Quality

Pharma major Lupin on Thursday announced the appointment of Johnny Mikell as President and Global Head of Quality. Johnny will be based out of Lupin's US offices and will lead the company's quality function globally. He will help steer the company towards enhanced standards of Quality and Compliance, it said in a notice to the exchanges.

Johnny holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Master of Science in Microbiology. He has attained his academic qualifications from leading institutions such as Duke University, London's British Standards Institute and Harvard. Shares of Lupin closed 0.31 per cent lower at ₹701.05 on the BSE.