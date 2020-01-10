Lupin appoints J Alan Butcher as Chief Corporate Development Officer

Lupin on Friday announced the appointment of J Alan Butcher as its Chief Corporate Development Officer. Alan will lead the company’s global corporate development efforts and will be responsible for its global mergers and acquisitions, business development and licensing functions, Lupin said in a notice to the stock exchanges. He would be responsible for leading the company’s overall business development efforts, with a focus on continuing to build its specialty and novel products business, it added. Alan will be based at Naples, Florida, and will report to Vinita Gupta, the statement added. Shares of Lupin closed flat at ₹759 on the BSE.