M-cap: Five of top-10 firms add ₹1.63 lakh crore; RIL shines

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Five of the 10 most valued domestic companies added ₹1,63,795.48 crore in market capitalisation last week, with RIL accounting for the lion’s share of the gains.
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, Infosys and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the other firms in the top-10 list which witnessed a rise in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday.
On the other hand, HUL, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, ITC and ICICI Bank finished with losses.
The market cap of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) zoomed ₹1,21,904.63 crore to ₹8,98,499.89 crore. The index heavyweight had soared over 10 per cent on April 22 after Facebook announced an investment of USD 5.7 billion (₹43,574 crore) to buy 10 per cent stake in Jio Platforms.
HDFC Bank’s valuation jumped ₹14,941.95 crore to reach ₹5,14,140.35 crore and that of Infosys advanced ₹12,351.08 crore to ₹2,80,369.48 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank added ₹10,282.58 crore to its valuation to stand at ₹2,37,255.01 crore, while TCS gained ₹4,315.24 crore to ₹6,82,296.11 crore.
In contrast, ICICI Bank’s valuation dropped ₹26,571.92 crore to ₹2,16,778.54 crore.
The market cap of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) diminished by ₹21,983.99 crore to ₹4,94,212.28 crore and that of HDFC plunged ₹17,502.34 crore to ₹2,73,550.94 crore.
ITC’s valuation fell by ₹9,956.71 crore to ₹2,21,260.16 crore and that of Bharti Airtel dipped ₹4,309.89 crore to ₹2,69,695.48 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL maintained its numero uno position, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank.
During the last week, the BSE 30-share benchmark Sensex declined 261.50 points or 0.82 per cent.
