M-cap of 9 of top-10 most-valued companies jumps over Rs 2.93 lakh crore

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Nine of the top-10 most-valued companies together added Rs 2,93,804.34 crore in market valuation last week, in line with a record-breaking rally in equities, with Reliance Industries Ltd emerging as the biggest gainer.
The BSE 30-share benchmark zoomed 2,005.23 points or 3.57 per cent last week. It scaled the 58,000-mark for the first time on Friday. The Sensex last week only went beyond the 57,000-level. The BSE benchmark soared over nine per cent last month.
From the top-10 list, Infosys was the only laggard.
The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd zoomed Rs 1,02,382 crore to reach Rs 15,14,017.50 crore.
RIL's market valuation jumped to a record Rs 15 lakh crore on Friday, becoming the first domestic company to attain this historic feat.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Tata Consultancy Services jumped Rs 44,832.5 crore to Rs 14,20,935.10 crore.
Bharti Airtel's valuation rallied Rs 35,342.16 crore to Rs 3,61,540.16 crore and that of Bajaj Finance rose by Rs 33,906.91 crore to Rs 4,54,207.76 crore.
The m-cap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd went up by Rs 20,712.29 crore to Rs 6,49,943.93 crore, and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 17,373.55 crore to Rs 5,02,232.46 crore.
State Bank of India added Rs 17,001.38 crore taking its valuation to Rs 3,85,007.74 crore.
The valuation of HDFC Bank jumped Rs 14,954.74 crore to Rs 8,72,362.42 crore, and that of HDFC rose by Rs 7,298.81 crore to Rs 4,98,290.05 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of Infosys declined Rs 3,457.12 crore to Rs 7,21,244.78 crore.
Reliance Industries Ltd remained the most-valued firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Bharti Airtel.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...