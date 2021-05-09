M-cap of eight among top-10 most-valued companies zooms by Rs 81,250.83 crore

Ferrari unveils two limited edition models
Eight of the top-10 most-valued companies together added Rs 81,250.83 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Service (TCS)s emerging as the biggest gainer.
Only Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Infosys took losses in their market capitalisation for the week closed on Friday.
Rest eight companies -- TCS, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India -- emerged as gainers.
The market valuation of TCS jumped Rs 34,623.12 crore to reach Rs 11,58,542.89 crore.
HUL added Rs 13,897.69 crore to take its valuation to Rs 5,66,950.71 crore.
The valuation of HDFC gained Rs 13,728.03 crore to Rs 4,50,310.13 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank rallied Rs 6,213.06 crore to Rs 3,52,756.84 crore.
ICICI Bank's market capitalisation (m-cap) zoomed Rs 4,428.5 crore to Rs 4,19,776.85 crore and that of State Bank of India jumped Rs 4,239.2 crore to Rs 3,19,679.59 crore.
The valuation of Bajaj Finance Ltd gained Rs 2,797.59 crore to Rs 3,31,436.67 crore and HDFC Bank witnessed an addition of Rs 1,323.64 to Rs 7,80,174.61 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of RIL tumbled Rs 40,033.57 crore to Rs 12,24,336.42 crore and that of Infosys declined by Rs 639.11 crore to Rs 5,76,228.85 crore.
During the last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark gained 424.11 points or 0.86 per cent.
RIL was leading the top-10 most-valued companies list followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance and State Bank of India (SBI).
