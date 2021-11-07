M-cap of eight of top-10 most-valued companies jumps over Rs 1.18 lakh crore

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Eight of the top-10 most valued companies together added Rs 1,18,930.01 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India (SBI) emerging as the lead gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark gained 760.69 points or 1.28 per cent.
A special one-hour Muhurat trading session was held on Diwali (November 4) to mark the beginning of the traditional Hindu calendar year, called 'Vikram Samvat'.
Markets were closed on Friday on the occasion of 'Diwali Balipratipada'.
Reliance Industries Ltd and ICICI Bank were the only laggards from the top-10 list.
The market valuation of Tata Consultancy Services zoomed Rs 40,782.04 crore to reach Rs 12,98,015.62 crore.
SBI added Rs 25,033.54 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,73,406.02 crore.
The valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 17,158.49 crore to Rs 7,18,890.08 crore and that of HDFC gained Rs 10,153.08 crore to Rs 5,24,370.77 crore.
Bajaj Finance added Rs 7,502.68 crore taking its valuation to Rs 4,54,304.34 crore.
The market capitalisation (m-cap) of Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped Rs 6,978.29 crore to Rs 5,69,458.69 crore and that of HDFC Bank rallied Rs 6,453.41 crore to Rs 8,82,981.83 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's valuation went higher by Rs 4,868.48 crore to Rs 4,07,881.48 crore.
In contrast, the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) declined Rs 24,612.17 crore to Rs 15,85,074.58 crore.
ICICI Bank's valuation dipped Rs 13,680.32 crore to Rs 5,42,827.39 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained the most-valued company, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ICICI Bank, HDFC, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...