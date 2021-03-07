M-cap of eight of top-10 valued firms zoom Rs 1.94 lakh crore

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Eight of the top 10 valuable firms added over Rs 1.94 lakh crore to their market valuation last week, led by Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL).
On the contrary, HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI) witnessed losses in their valuations.
RIL added Rs 60,034.51 crore to take its valuation to Rs 13,81,078.86 crore. The valuation of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by Rs 41,040.98 crore to Rs 11,12,304.75 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs 28,011.19 crore to Rs 3,81,092.82 crore.
The market capitalisation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) zoomed Rs 16,388.16 crore to Rs 5,17,325.3 crore. Infosys added Rs 27,114.19 crore to Rs 5,60,601.26 crore and the valuation of ICICI Bank rose by Rs 8,424.22 crore to Rs 4,21,503.09 crore.
The market valuation of HDFC went up by Rs 1,038 crore to reach Rs 4,58,556.73 crore and that of Bajaj Finance by Rs 12,419.32 crore to Rs 3,28,072.65 crore.
In contrast, the valuation of HDFC Bank declined Rs 2,590.08 crore to Rs 8,42,962.45 crore and that of SBI by Rs 5,711.75 crore to Rs 3,42,526.59 crore.
In the ranking of 10 most-valued companies, RIL was at the top of the chart, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever Limited, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI and Bajaj Finance in that order.
On weekly basis, the Sensex gained 1,305.33 points or 2.65 per cent.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...