M-cap of nine of top-10 most-valued firms jump over Rs 1.11 lakh crore

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 02, 2022

RIL’s valuation dipped Rs 2,772.49 crore to Rs 16,01,382.07 crore. File photo   -  REUTERS

RIL was the only laggard from the top-10 list

Nine of the top-10 most-valued firms together added Rs 1,11,012.63 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) was the only laggard from the top-10 list.

The valuation of TCS jumped Rs 24,635.68 crore to reach Rs 13,82,280.01 crore.

HDFC Bank's market valuation gained Rs 22,554.33 crore to Rs 8,20,164.27 crore.

The valuation of Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) zoomed Rs 14,391.25 crore to Rs 5,54,444.80 crore and that of Infosys went up by Rs 10,934.61 crore to Rs 7,94,714.60 crore.

The market capitalisation (m-cap) of HDFC surged Rs 9,641.77 crore to Rs 4,68,480.66 crore and that of Wipro gained Rs 9,164.13 crore to Rs 3,92,021.38 crore.

ICICI Bank added Rs 8,902.89 crore taking its valuation to Rs 5,13,973.22 crore.

The valuation of Bajaj Finance soared Rs 7,575.11 crore to Rs 4,21,121.74 crore and that of State Bank of India rose Rs 3,212.86 crore to Rs 4,10,933.74 crore.

In contrast, RIL’s valuation dipped Rs 2,772.49 crore to Rs 16,01,382.07 crore.

RIL was leading the chart of the most-valued domestic firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India (SBI) and Wipro.

In the past week, the benchmark gained 1,129.51 points or 1.97 per cent.

Published on January 02, 2022

